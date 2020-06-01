There is Something Very Special About Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara lavished praise on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, saying the Indian duo has the ability to be destructive even while playing orthodox cricket.
Speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, the former Sri Lanka captain said the Indian pair's ability to score quick runs even while maintaining their orthodox style of play was similar to Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly from the previous era.
"If you look at Rahul and Dada (Ganguly), both of them are orthodox batsmen. They play beautiful cricket shots and are very technically correct, Dravid may be a little bit more so, but the ability to be as destructive with such rate and precision stroke-making is something that has to be really admired," he said.
"If you take the modern-day game, India has two of the best players in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who play orthodox cricket but who are just absolutely destructive in any format of the game. You don’t have to muscle the ball or put too much effort or look ugly doing it, they just play good cricket shots and results come."
Sangakkara realised that batting was perhaps easier in the modern era, but stressed Kohli and Rohit deserved all the credit because of their consistency.
"There is something very special about Virat and Rohit. That fact that rules have changed and maybe run-scoring might have become slightly easier in one-day cricket, but the fact remains that to be so consistent across all formats, he’s so consistent in T20 cricket. It’s incredibly hard, the volume of cricket that India athletes plays," he said.
"So, I think you have to have a lot of respect for Rohit and Virat but understand that it’s all because of the players that have gone before and have done all the hard work then as well. So, it’s a knock-on effect, so in every era, there’s always a defining pair and in the modern era, it's Rohit and Virat for India for sure."
