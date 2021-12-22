'There is Spring in His Legs'-Sachin Tendulkar Praises India Fast Bowler For 'Introducing Something New Every Time'

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar can be very good when it comes to spotting new talent. He was spot on about the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav; now he has praised Mohammed Siraj, saying that the 27-year-old is a quick learner. Speaking to Boria Majumdar on his show ‘Backstage with Boria’, he said he is amazed with the way Siraj keeps on trying new things with his bowling.

“When he played last year in Australia when he made his debut in Melbourne, it never appeared like he was playing his first match. That was the maturity he showed. He builds up his spells so beautifully and thereon, he has not looked back. Every time I see him, there is something new that he introduces,” he said.

Siraj made his Test debut last year in Australia in challenging conditions. He was locked inside his hotel room owing to stringent Covid protocols in the country while his father passed away back home in Hyderabad. He got the national call up only after a superb effort in IPL 2020.

“There is spring in his legs and that is what I like to see. His run-up… you can see he is full of energy. And he is one of those bowlers… when you look at him, you cannot figure out whether it’s the first or the last over of the day. He is coming at you all the time. He is a proper fast bowler and his body language is so positive. That is what I like. He is a fast learner,” Tendulkar added.

Siraj will once again look for a great outing when he wears the RCB jersey for the upcoming IPL 2022 which takes place after a mega auction, likely to be held in February. Siraj was retained by his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru alongside the greats like Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell of Australia.

