'There Needs to be More Life in The Wickets': New BCCI President Wants Better Pitches For Domestic Cricket

Newly appointed BCCI president Roger Binny has among his priorities after taking over the job to improve the Indian pitches on which domestic cricket is played. And by that, he means making them more lively ala Australian pitches so that Indian players do not have to struggle on overseas tours.

While Indian pitches are more conducive to spinners, those in Australia, England and South Africa are slightly titled in favour of the fast bowlers.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Binny, a world cup winner, succeeded Sourav Ganguly as the board president and he was formally elected during an AGM in Mumbai on Tuesday. During an interaction with the media, the 67-year-old talked about how pitches in India need to have ‘more life’.

“There needs to be more life in the wickets at home, so that our teams would not have the problem of adjusting when travelling abroad – like in Australia, where there is more pace and bounce,” Binny said.

Jay Shah, was re-elected as the secretary for a second successive term.

During the meeting, former president Ganguly was also present as the representative of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Ganguly had recently confirmed he will remain in cricket administration and is going to contest in the upcoming CAB elections for the post of its president.

Binny also wants to have a look at how Indian cricketers can avoid getting injured frequently. The team has been struck by a spate of injuries to its first-choice players in recent times.

“We will look to improve on what we can do to reduce the injuries to players,” Binny said.

He continued, “Players getting frequently injured is a concern, and we wish to get to the bottom of it all and see how it can be changed for the better. We have excellent doctors and trainers at the National Cricket Academy (in Bengaluru), but we must look to reduce the injuries and improve recovery.”

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here