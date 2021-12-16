There Should be Transparency Between Virat Kohli And BCCI: India Test Captain's Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has expressed his opinion on Team India’s Test captain Virat Kohli’s explosive press conference. Rajkumar is left shocked by Kohli’s comments on Wednesday as he claims that the communication gap between the 33-year-old and the BCCI shouldn’t have happened.

Kohli contradicted Ganguly’s statement during his explosive press conference on Wednesday ahead of departure for the South Africa Test series. The press conference has put the BCCI under the scanner as the cricket board and the president are blamed for handling Kohli’s sacking in a poor way.

“Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on December 8 for the Test series and there was no prior communication to me at all since I announced my decision on T20I captaincy," said Kohli.

Kohli’s childhood coach refused to comment much on the matter and said it was shocking news to him as well.

“This is definitely shocking and this is news to me as well that Virat Kohli said something like this in the press conference. What comment should I give, about why it has happened and why such a thing should not have happened," Rajkumar told India News.

The 56-year-old also gave his opinion on whether Kohli’s present form was behind the captaincy change and said whatever decision the selection committee has taken they must have thought about it thoroughly.

“I would not like to comment too much on this. I will only want to say that they are the authority and whatever decision they have taken, they would have taken it thoughtfully and my statement about this does not hold any significance, whether they have done right or wrong," he added.

He further claims that the communication gap between Kohli and the Indian cricket board shouldn’t have happened.

“This is something unusual I have heard, I didn’t see Virat’s press conference as well. This communication gap should not have happened. According to me, there should be transparency between them and I don’t know why this has happened or why such a communication gap was there," he said.

The Indian Test skipper also cleared the air about the rumours of him missing the ODI series against South Africa. He stated that he was and is available for the ODI matches.

“Virat never wants to step aside from playing, he is always ready to play. This news was certainly surprising that he has asked for leave because of his daughter’s birthday. Her birthday is on the 11th and at that time he will be playing the Test match," Rajkumar said.

