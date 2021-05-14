There Should Not be Any Problem: Madan Lal on Ramesh Powar Working with Mithali Raj

Ramesh Powar might have become the new head coach of India Women’s Team but there are serious apprehensions that his reinstatement won’t cause any problem to one of the veterans of the team and world cricket: Mithali Raj. Powar once was the head coach of this very team but was given the boot after having a spat with then ODI captain Raj.

The trouble in paradise began with India’s loss in the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2018 where Raj herself was dropped. Following this, the former captain wrote to BCCI and alleged that Powar used discriminatory tactics against her. The 42-year-old Mumbaikar too hit back, accusing her of “putting her interest first.” Now as Powar is back in the setup, what are the chances that these two will not clash and won’t put India’s performance in jeopardy? Meanwhile the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur were always in favour of Powar and wanted his reinstatement.

Madan Lal, who was part of the Cricket Advisory Committee which picked up the new coach, feels all will be well. “All of us in the committee felt Ramesh Powar was the best candidate and it was a unanimous choice,” he said. “As far as him working together with Mithali Raj is concerned, there should not be any problem. Mithali’s job as a captain is to focus on her role and she should work to take the team forward,” he added. “If they want India to do well, both will have to work together and play to win and see that Indian women’s cricket remains on the forefront,” said Diana Eduljee, former member of BCCI’s committee of administrators (COA). “I wish Ramesh the best for the future.”

After Powar’s exit in 2018, WV Raman was made the head coach. Under his leadership, India managed to reach the final of the T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

