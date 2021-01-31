There Was a Little Bit of Blood Clot on the Shoulder But it's All Settled: Cheteshwar Pujara on Bodyline Bowling in Brisbane

Even though Cheteshwar Pujara is known for his marathon innings in Tests, yet his gritty batting in the fourth innings at Brisbane Test was in a different league. He went on to score his slowest fifty in that match, and also was instrumental in taking India to a win. He scored 56 from 211 balls and ensured that he had one end secure, in a mammoth chase.

During that innings, Pujara copped a total of 11 blows on his body, and was hit multiple times on the head and abdomen. He also took a blow on his hand, and the batsman looked in trouble at that time, but managed to somehow play through pain.

"There is a little bit of blood clot on the shoulder but it's all settled, now. I have recovered well," Pujara told NDTV.

"You have all the protection when you are wearing the helmet. But the one I got hit on the finger was really painful. That was the toughest blow. I thought my finger was broken. I was first hit on my finger during the net session in Melbourne. I carried the niggle to Sydney. But when I was hit on the same finger in Brisbane, it was unbearable."

Even though he was criticised for his slow batting in the first few innings, but it was this tactic that helped India wear the Aussie pacers down. "Credit goes to Australian bowlers. They study your batting, they assess a lot of videos and then they come up with a plan. To break that, you need lot of patience, you need to figure out things to break such game plan," Pujara said.

"When things are difficult out in the middle, you don't want to throw your wicket away and put the team under pressure. When someone plays a long innings, it helps the other batsmen who are walking in next."