'There Was a Little Bruise But Now...': Rohit Sharma Gives Major Update on his Forearm Injury Ahead of Semi-final

A day after leaving the Indian fans in a state of shock, captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday revealed that he is perfectly fine and up for the big semi-final against England in Adelaide. After finishing the Super 12 round as the table toppers, Team India will lock horns with Jos Buttler’s England on Thursday in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, a couple of days prior to the big face-off, several media reports stated that Rohit got hit on his right forearm while training in the nets.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday morning when the Indian skipper was facing throwdowns. A few journalists present at the training arena also shot the video of Rohit getting down in pain. It was further learned that Rohit resumed his training sometime later and practiced for around 40 minutes in the nets.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

On Wednesday, Rohit finally clarified the scenario and said he is all good to go against England at the Adelaide Oval.

“I was hit yesterday but it seems to be fine now. There was a little bruise but it is absolutely fine now,” Rohit told reporters at the pre-match presser in Adelaide.

The 34-year-old is probably one of the best pullers of the short balls but he hasn’t been able to time his shots well enough in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has been caught between being tentative and going for the big shots or attack right from the start of the innings.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: ‘Would be Unfair to Play That Guy Straight Into Semi Final’-Rohit Sharma Hints At Major Change Regarding Rishabh Pant?

The Indian skipper also spoke about the importance of such knockout fixtures and said a bad knockout match can’t define the careers of loyal cricketers who have served Indian cricket for long.

“I think knockout games are important. Because you get to play only once and there is one opportunity to do well in that knockout game. But for players what they have done in their entire career doesn’t define them by just one knockout game. You know the entire year you work so hard and to do well in whichever format you want to play. So that one particular game is not going to decide that. I think we do understand the importance of knockout, but at the same time it is important to realise what sort of effort you put in an entire year to come to that stage,” Rohit said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here