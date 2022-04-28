'There Were Moments When I Didn’t Want to Continue Playing Cricket': PBKS Cricketer Recalls His Struggles

Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa is having an impressive IPL 2022. The Sri Lanka cricketer has scored 125 runs at an average of 31.25 and an eye-catching strike-rate of 183.82. He might have tasted some success in the initial few matches of IPL but his career has never been without hardships and challenges. While talking about his journey, Bhanuka revealed the struggles he had to face in life.

In a video posted by the Punjab Kings, Bhanuka talks about his journey as a cricketer. He revealed there were moments when he “did not want to continue playing cricket.”

“About challenges, you name it, I have faced everything through the period of 9-10 years. It took me almost 10 years to get into the side. It was really difficult. For nine years it was not easy. Mentally, I was very low. Sometimes, I was very down. I wouldn’t say depressed but there were moments when I didn’t want to continue playing cricket, but thanks to my wife, who was my fiancé at that time,” the 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter explained.

“She [wife] was very supportive as well as my parents. They never wanted me to leave the game since they know how much I like it and how much I love it. Here I am now again. I think more than me, it was my wife who was much more into it because I was left out from the national side since I had issues with my skinfolds. It’s something that they’ve looked into all these years and I’ve been dropped from the Australia tour and the Indian series,” Bhanuka further revealed.

Bhanuka made his IPL debut in the ongoing season during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In that game, the Punjab wicketkeeper-batter had scored 43 runs off 22 balls to help his side in scripting a five-wicket triumph.

Bhanuka continued his terrific run in the next match also as he scored a quickfire 31 off just nine balls against Kolkata Knight Riders. But Punjab ended up losing the game by six wickets.

However, he was soon left out of the squad due to English wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow’s inclusion. However, a series of low scores from Bairstow allowed the Sri Lankan a way back into the playing 11.

In the last game, Bhanuka scored 42 runs off 32 balls against Chennai Super Kings to help their side in reaching 187 in 20 overs. In reply, Chennai managed to score 176 for 6 in 20 overs.

