There Will be a Temptation to Play Three Spinners, Playing XI Not Decided: KL Rahul Ahead of Nagpur Test

With just a couple of days left before the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy gets underway in Nagpur, India vice-captain KL Rahul has said the team is yet to zero in on a playing XI and added it will be finalised on the day of the game once they’ve taken a look at the pitch. It’s been widely reported that the Indian team management is bending towards dishing out a spin-friendly surface meaning chances of taking the field with three spinners are brighter.

While Rahul admits there’s temptation to pack eleven with spinners, it’s not a given. “There will be a temptation to play three spinners because of the turning track in India but we would know the pitch on the day of the game," Rahul said during a media interaction in Nagpur on Tuesday.

India will be without Rishabh Pant (recovering from accident) and Shreyas Iyer is also a doubtful starter meaning there are at least a couple of spots available.

“Not decided on playing XI, tough decision, couple of vacancies are there," Rahul said.

There’s been a lot of chatter around England’s aggressive brand of cricket, termed ‘Bazball’. Their batters have been scoring at a rapid pace and the strategy has, so far, paid rich dividends for the Ben Stokes-led outfit.

So can we see something similar from Indian batters?

“If situation demands us to play free shots we will go for it otherwise we stick to the regular Test cricket batting template. It is basically trying to work out a plan between the batters in the middle," Rahul said.

With Australia not playing any tour game, will it impact their readiness for the India challenge? Rahul thinks practice match wouldn’t have made much of a difference for a quality side like Australia.

“Australian team not playing practice games won’t make much of a difference, they are a quality side and they would have prepared well," he said.

The Australian XI will be packed with left-handers in David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head and then Ashton Agar lower down the order. Rahul feels it will be exciting to see Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj have a got at them.

“Australia having so many left handers - it will be a challenge for our bowlers. Not many teams have 6-7 left handed batters. Siraj and Ashwin will be excited to have a crack," he said.

There’s been a lot of hype around this tour considering this is the first time Australia have visited India for Tests since back-to-back series defeats at home against the same opponent. Additionally, they haven’t won a Test series on Indian soil since 2004.

Rahul isn’t reading too much into the hype.

“(It’s) a must win series, When it is India vs Australia it always is. It’s no different than any other Border-Gavaskar series, eyes are on WTC as well," he said.

