There Won't be a Truncated IPL Just to Host an Asia Cup This Year: Report

The BCCI has expressed surprise over reports of plans of the Asia Cup being shifted to Sri Lanka later this year, according to the Times of India.
It was after the ACC meeting last week that the reports of PCB and SLC agreeing to swap the hosting of the tournament, had started emerging.
After the ACC meeting, SLC chief Shammi Silva had said, “We had a discussion with Pakistan Cricket Board and they have already agreed to our hosting this edition due to the present world situation. We had an online ACC meeting and they basically gave us the green light to host the tournament," Silva was quoted as saying.
To this a BCCI official said, "We have no idea where such reports are coming from and we’re surprised how fast these reports travel. The BCCI is clear that no decision was taken at the ACC meeting. The Board (BCCI) is tired of giving out these clarifications. Earlier it was about travelling to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, and BCCI had to deny it with a statement. Now this.”
The official further made it clear that this year's IPL won't be a truncated one, just because of the Asia Cup.
"Let’s be clear about that first. There won't be a truncated IPL just to host an Asia Cup. Those thinking on such lines are clearly not speaking in India's interests and the BCCI will not be party to it,” sources added.
Talking about the numbers, any other series in the world would match up to the numbers generated by IPL.
“Even the World Cup in England was a loss-making event for the broadcaster and we're talking about an Asia Cup here. The IPL is a different beast altogether. Who're these people who refuse to understand the numbers? It’s in Indian cricket's best interests to host the IPL. What are we going to cater to? India's interests or PCB's interests?” say those who track the industry.
The source also talked about a prospective India-South Africa series. “BCCI can't start denying things that aren't true in the first place. Somebody starts a rumour and what does the BCCI have to do with it? Start denying rumours” sources added.
"Yes, India and South Africa were in talks to host a series there (in SA). These talks were first initiated when Graeme Smith took charge at Cricket South Africa (CSA) and came to India in February. But that was then. Covid changes everything,” said source.
