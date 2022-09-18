'There'd be a Lot of Question Marks for Selectors': Ex-IND Opener Has His Say on Omission of Shami from 15-man Squad

Mohammed Shami’s absence from India’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup squad has raised many eyebrows. After missing out on a spot in the Asia Cup, the ace Indian speedster found himself among the travelling standbys for the showpiece event, starting next month Down Under. He was in fact named in the squads for Australia and South Africa T20Is at home. But unfortunately, he has been ruled out of the 3-match series against the defending World T20 Champions due to Covid 19 and has been replaced by Umesh Yadav.

Several cricket pundits strongly believe that Shami should have been added to the main squad. Even former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was amazed by the decision made by the Indian selectors.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, meanwhile, shared his opinion and said the Chetan Sharma-led committee of selectors will be questioned if Shami begins to perform well. The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the right-arm quick should be preferred as a back-up if any other bowler picks up niggle in the mega ICC event.

“If Shami starts performing really well, then there would be a lot of question marks for selectors on why he is not on the plane to Australia. And imagine if Arshdeep, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, or Harshal Patel, if one of these is having a bad day, then there would be more question marks,” Gambhir said at a press conference organized by Star Sports on Saturday.

“So, go with the guys whom you have already picked irrespective of whether they are doing well or not. I know it is tough on Mohammed Shami, but it was anyway tough for him when he was not picked in the squad of 15 for the World Cup.

“So, if you pick him in the XI ahead of any other guys who would be on the plane to Australia, it makes no sense to me. He should just be a backup if someone has a niggle or an injury and one of these guys are not available and you have to pick three fast bowlers. Otherwise, there is going to be a lot of criticism and I am sure selectors will not take that risk,” he added.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have returned to the mix after regaining fitness. On the other hand, Shami, who has been away from India’s scheme of things in T20Is for quite a long time now, is one of the four stand-by players. The other cricketers are Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi.

