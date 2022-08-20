'There'll be no 4th Innings': Wasim Jaffer & Others Troll 'Bazball' Theory After South Africa Thrash England

South Africa certainly made a mockery of the ‘Bazball’ concept by thrashing England at Lord’s on Friday by an innings and 12 runs, ending the first Test match inside three days. With this remarkable victory, the Proteas not only just went 1-0 up in the 3-match series but also consolidated their position on the top of the World Test Championship.

The term ‘Bazball’ came into existence after former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum took over as the English head coach in Tests. It was an idea of going berserk over the opposition bowling attack in the fourth innings, ultimately becoming the USP of the Ben Stokes-led side. The same thing was on display when they successfully chased down a 378-run target with 7 wickets in their hands.

But what New Zealand and India couldn’t do in past months, South Africa did it in a matter of three days. Dean Elgar & Co didn’t let the game go beyond 3 days. The defeat, by an innings and 12 runs, was the biggest so far under the reign of McCullum.

In response to South Africa’s 326 in the first innings, England were bundled out for 149. The victory led to a jubilant celebration in the South Africa camp and also set social media ablaze.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who often has funny banters with ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan, took to Twitter and posted a hilarious message.

“Bazball has done wonders in the fourth inns” SA: There will be no fourth inns. #ENGvSA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 19, 2022

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said, “South Africa shows that Bazball doesn’t work against world-class bowling attack with variety and a sharp captain who sets smart fields”.

South Africa shows that Bazball doesn’t work against world class bowling attack with variety and a sharp captain who sets smart fields. #SAvsENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 19, 2022

Here are some more reactions from the Netizens:

Individual brilliances from Root and Bairstow in the summer have blinded England from non performing openers and a one dimensional bowling unit.

A loss might be a blessing in disguise.#ENGvSA #ENGvsSA — Anuj Trivedi (@anuj10trivedi) August 19, 2022

Where was this batting form in the 4th innings of the 5th test against India, @englandcricket? — Vishesh Koul (@visheshkoul) August 19, 2022

Anrich Nortje’s statement before the first test! Must say South Africa didn’t care even a bit about Bazball

They are now gonna win the test match#SAvsENG pic.twitter.com/PBPBqEz8iq — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) August 19, 2022

Barges into team

Takes 5fer and easy W

Walks pic.twitter.com/L2ZmlFXQAv — viroot (@Imsahil_11) August 19, 2022

What a win by South Africa – defeating England at Lord’s that too by an innings margin. Excellent display by their bowlers to bowl out England at just 165 and 149. pic.twitter.com/WwjquSL8Rn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 19, 2022

Don’t worry, BazBall will come good in England’s third innings in this Test. — El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) August 19, 2022

South Africa bowled out England for 149 in their second innings, winning by an innings and 12 runs, to continue their domination at the Lord’s since re-admission. The visitors have now won five of their seven Tests at the venue since 1992, losing only once.

