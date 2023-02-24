'There's Kids Out There That Would Rather Be Dead Than Gay': Megan Schutt Hits Back at Vile Trolls

Australian pacer Megan Schutt, has been very vocal about LGBTQI+ athletes’ lives, as they are often scared to come out and reveal their sexuality in public.

Schutt, who dismissed Shafali Verma in Australia’s five-wicket win over India in the semifinal clash has been very outspoken about gay cricketers’ rights, who continue to be trolled as they come out on social media as any normal person would.

The 30-year-old herself has been targetted by trolls many times, but Schutt who is married with one child never shies away from calling out vile trollers.

Schutt who is currently ranked at number 5 in the T20 women’s bowlers rankings, having claimed 122 wickets in 94 games, in a recent interview demanded more inclusivity and urged people to be a little more sensitive towards homosexuality.

ALSO READ| ‘If Selectors Feel I’m Not Worthy…’: David Warner Breaks Silence on Retirement Plans, Says ‘I’m Not in a Rut’

In an interview with Newscorp, per the Daily Mail, Schutt said busted some myths that infuriated her.

“Some a**holes can say the things like, ‘you’ve been coerced because your teammates are same sex’. Coercion – everyone in cricket is gay, that’s why you’re gay," she said.

“That comes back to thinking that gay is a choice. Which, obviously, it is not."

She continued, “The coercion one used to piss me off the most, because it is also implying lesbians are predators and that we’re just out there to turn all these straight young girls into lesbians."

With more and more gay athletes coming out and expressing themselves on social media, Schutt insisted that many people still need to be educated about the issue, since there is a lack of awareness in society regarding such matters.

ALSO READ| ‘Don’t think it was..’: Harmanpreet Kaur Fires Back at Nasser Hussain’s ‘School Girl Error’ Remark

“The old standard reply when someone comes out with ‘it’s 2023, no one cares, you don’t need to come out’ … actually, it does f***ing matter, because there’s still kids out there that would rather be dead than gay," said Schutt.

Megan herself got married to her long-time partner Jess Holyoake in 2019, and the pair also have a one-year-old daughter named Rylee.

While Australia prepare for the final of T20 World Cup 2023, and they may enter the summit clash as favourites, the star pacer will continue to voice her support for her fellow gay cricketers.

Get the latest Cricket News here