'There's no Need': Ravi Shastri And Zaheer Khan Don't Think Indian Cricketers Need to Play in Overseas T20 Leagues

After India’s crushing defeat at the hands of England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022, there have been suggestions that BCCI’s reluctance to bar its active cricketers from playing in overseas T20 leagues is proving to be detrimental considering the manner in which players of other nations are getting benefitting.

The likes of Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid - three of England’s top performers in Australia as they became the world champions - have experience of playing in the Big Bash League something that put them in a good stead during the showpiece event.

The legendary Anil Kumble has advocated for allowing India players to get exposure of playing in overseas leagues. However, Ravi Shastri and Zaheer Khan think otherwise reasoning that the Indian cricketers play enough cricket domestically and in the Indian Premier League.

“There is enough domestic cricket for all these players to get absorbed in the system and get an opportunity," Shastri told reporters on Thursday. “Plus, you get these India A tours, you get a lot of these other tours, where at one given time you might have two Indian teams playing in the future, where the opportunity will come for the other lot to go somewhere else whilst India is in another country - to go play and see what you know they can do.

“So there’s no need [to play in overseas leagues], they’re absolutely fine playing IPL cricket and focusing on domestic cricket. We need them to play domestic cricket in India as well," he added.

Zaheer also pointed out India’s robust domestic structure and added that the BCCI has ensured its players get a hang of overseas conditions through the shadow tours and sees no reason for playing in a ‘particular tournament’

“I feel there are a lot of processes in place. It’s not about playing only franchise cricket, it’s about going to different countries to learn things. That is something which is important, and you’ve seen with BCCI, with their shadow tours, I think those processes are well in place," Zaheer said.

He continued, “I don’t see any other reason right now for players to go and play in a particular tournament. What you have domestically right now is also a robust structure. So why depend on others? We have more than enough means for producing good players. And you look at our bench strength as well, you can virtually play three line-ups, and they will be able to compete at any level."

