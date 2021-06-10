'There's No One That's More Passionate About the Game Than Sourav Ganguly'

Recently appointed full-time CEO of Cricket Australia, Nick Hockley has heaped praise on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, calling him a fantastic character and also lauded his passion for the game. Hockley went on to say that he had the opportunity of working closely with Ganguly while planning the women’s Test series this year, and that is when he realised the true character of the BCCI president.

“He’s just really great. He’s a good, down-to-earth guy. I’ll tell you what, there’s no one that’s more passionate about the game. And he’s just been an absolute pleasure to deal with. We have been dealing with him recently because we have the Indian women’s team coming out here for a Test match," Hockey said on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

Ganguly was appointed the president of the board in 2019, and since then has taken many landmark decisions. One of them was India’s maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh. It was under him that the IPL 2020 took place in UAE despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Also he zeroed in on the decision that the women’s team will play their maiden day-night Test against Australia. “I know they are really excited about it, it’s a big moment for them. I have found them to be very relatable, very human. We have all worked together in a way where everyone understands that we’ve got to keep cricket going," Hockey added.

Meanwhile, The BCCI brass is exploring the option of using the full window of Indian Premier League by pushing the final back to October 15 in order to reduce the number of double headers in the UAE’s searing September heat.

“September 15 to October 15 is the window. Initially, BCCI was thinking of having 10 double headers. But, in third and fourth week of September, having 10 afternoon matches can be physically exhausting for player in such short window," a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

