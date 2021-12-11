'There’s No Transparency At All'-Childhood Coach Reacts To Virat Kohli's Sacking as ODI Skipper

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has reacted to his ward’s sacking as India’s ODI captain for the first time the news broke. And, he seemed utterly disappointed with the justification given by the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. He revealed that he has tried to reach out to Kohli, but hasn’t been able to do so. “I haven’t talked to him [Virat Kohli] yet. His phone is switched off for some reason. But as far as my opinion is concerned, he had specifically stepped down from T20 captaincy and the selectors should’ve straightaway asked him to step down from both the white-ball formats or not step down at all,” Sharma said while speaking on the Khelneeti podcast.

Also Read | ‘BCCI Didn’t Give Him Respect’: Ex-Pak Bowler Slams Indian Cricket Board for Kohli’s Removal as ODI Captain

The BCCI sacked Kohli while announcing the squad for South Africa tour in a manner that has raised eyebrows. The press release gave the squad and didn’t even mention explicitly that Kohli has been sacked. Also, the decision came at such a time when the 33-year-old had expressed his interest in leading India in ODIs despite stepping down from his position from T20 skipper. Later, Ganguly would reveal that Kohli was told not to do so. “I read Sourav Ganguly’s comments recently that they had asked Kohli to not step down from T20I captaincy (before the World Cup). I don’t recall anything like that. This statement came as a surprise to me. There are different statements circulating around,” Sharma said.

Also Read | ‘It Will Of Course Pinch Him’-Madan Lal Unimpressed With BCCI Sacking of Virat Kohli

Kohli has been India’s most successful ODI skippers as far as numbers are concerned. He had a win percentage which is better than the likes of MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly. In the end, Sharma termed the whole affair a ‘pity.’

“The selection committee doesn’t provide a reason behind the decision. We don’t know what the management or the BCCI or the selectors want. There’s no clarification, no transparency at all.”

“It’s a pity how this has happened. He has been such a successful one-day captain,” he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here