Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 8, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lankan CC *

97/6 (10.1)

Sri Lankan CC
v/s
Punjab Lions CC
Punjab Lions CC

Sri Lankan CC elected to bat
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Raiders *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Raiders
v/s
Brno Raptors
Brno Raptors

Brno Raiders elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

There's Nothing More Satisfying than Winning a Test: Pat Cummins

The world No.1 Test bowler was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record Rs 15.5 crore (AUD 3.17 million), making him the highest paid foreign player in the history of the league.

PTI |July 5, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
There's Nothing More Satisfying than Winning a Test: Pat Cummins

It’s been six months since he struck IPL gold with a record-breaking bid but Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins says his life hasn’t changed one bit because he has never been the sort to be too affected by either success or failure.

The world No.1 Test bowler was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record Rs 15.5 crore (AUD 3.17 million), making him the highest paid foreign player in the history of the league.

“I would like to think my life doesn’t change much at all,” Cummins said.

“I try my best in every game I play but I try to not let any successes or setbacks change my life too much,” the 27-year-old added.

Asked whether the high of that day has faded away, he said, “Not really.”

“Maybe, once I get over there to play,” added the star bowlers.

A lot of cricketers have had changed priorities since the advent of private T20 leagues but Cummins is a chip off the old block who, like India skipper Virat Kohli, values the Test format.

“I grew up watching and loving Test cricket and nothing has changed. I think it is the most challenging format because it tests your skill, stamina, mental strength,” he explained.

“Each and every Test win is incredibly satisfying,” said Cummins, who has 143 wickets from 30 Tests at an impressive average of 21.82.

With Cricket Australia allowing its players to start outdoor training, the speedster is back sweating it out in the nets but said that it would take some time to reach peak match condition.

“It takes at least a couple of months to build back up to full pace and fitness but luckily we have some time. We started bowling two weeks ago. So, we will be ready for when we start,” said Cummins.

From Cummins’ point of view, it would be good to start with the T20 format and probably by the time the Test matches (Afghanistan first followed by India) start in December, he would be ready for the rigours of five-day cricket.

“White ball is certainly a bit easier physically to prepare for. It’s good that by the time Tests start in November-December, we would have built up in T20s and ODIs so should be fine,” said the man, who has 284 international wickets.

While he didn’t comment on the much-hyped series against India at the end of the year but the first Day/Night Test between the two teams in Adelaide from December 11-15 is something he is looking forward to.

“We enjoy the Pink Ball Tests, especially at Adelaide where it is a great spectacle,” Cummins’ statement was a reiteration of Australia’s dominance in Pink ball matches at the Adelaide Oval.

The fast bowler also didn’t seem too worried about the adjustments cricketers will have to make when the sport starts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For starters, saliva can no longer be used to shine the ball.

“There may be some minor adjustments like we have all had to make in our lives and jobs but cricket is a sport where we don’t have to tackle or make contact directly with other players. So, I don’t think the game will be compromised too much,” he said.

Despite his share of injuries, Cummins has been the face of Australian pace attack which also comprises Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

So what kind of legacy would he like to create for a country that has produced Dennis Lillee, Glenn McGrath, and Brett Lee to name a few?

“I think a legacy is for others to judge,” he replied.

“Who knows, hopefully a long career with some successes. We have a pretty special team full of superstars at the moment. Hopefully we can carve out our own little bit of history,” he concluded.

Australia cricketDennis LilleeGlenn McGrathiplJosh Hazlewoodkolkata knight ridersMitchell StarcPat Cummins

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more