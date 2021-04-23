'There's Nothing Special About What he Does' - Kevin Pietersen Says Chris Morris Went For Lot More Money Than he Deserved

When Rajasthan Royals placed a successful bid of Rs 16.25 crore for Chris Morris earlier this year, it made the South African allrounder the costliest ever player to have been bought at an IPL auction. This after he was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore in January following a season marred by fitness issues.

Naturally, the focus was on his performance as they season got underway in India. He played a whirlwind knock against Delhi Capitals in RR’s second contest of the season to take them to their first and so far, the only win of IPL 2021.

However, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen doesn’t feel Morris deserved the eye-popping amount as he’s not even a first-choice pick in his national cricket team.

“This is going to sound harsh, but he (Morris) went for a lot more money than I would have ever paid for, to be completely honest,” Pietersen said on Star Sports.

“I just don’t think that he’s worth that kind of number. I think there’s pressure on him. He’s not a first choice for the South African side. So, I think we’re expecting too much,” he added.

In 74 IPL matches so far, Morris has made 599 runs at a strike-rate of 157.63 and a personal best of 82 not out. He has also taken 85 wickets and has an economy of 7.92.

Pietersen feels that Morris isn’t someone who is going to delivery consistently and that there’s nothing special about his abilities.

“There’s too much talked about him. I don’t think he’s the kind of guy that’s going to consistently deliver. I mean this with the greatest deal of respect. There’s nothing special about what he does, and if he does run-in, he’ll run-in for two games. And then he’ll go missing for a few games and it’s not the kind of thing that you should be seeing. He has the attributes,” Pietersen said.

