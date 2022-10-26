'There’s Nothing Wrong': Former India Opener on Bowler Running Out Non-striker Without Warning

Australia aced a tricky chase against Sri Lanka to secure their campaign’s first victory in the T20 World Cup 2022. While Marcus Stoinis’ hard-hitting was the highlight of the seven-wicket win on Tuesday, the running out of non-striker by the bowler continues to create ripples.

According to MCC, a bowler may run out a batter at the non-striker’s end without warning if the latter is found wandering beyond his crease before the ball has been bowled. In the Super12 match between Australia and Sri Lanka, Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc warned batter Dhananjaya de Silva who was caught loitering outside the non-striker’s crease.

Starc did not take the bails off even though the new rules clearly state that he could have dismissed the Lankan batter.

Former India opener turned coach and expert Wasim Jaffer has expressed his opinion on the debate.

Speaking to CricTracker, Jaffer said that the bowler has every right to run the batter out if he takes advantage by backing up before the delivery is bowled.

“There’s nothing wrong in running out the batter at non-striker’s end without giving a warning. It’s the responsibility of the batter to stay in the crease. There shouldn’t be any fuss about it. I won’t say cheating, but if a batter is taking advantage by backing up then the bowler has every right to run out the batter,” Jaffer said.

Australia registered their first win of the showpiece event after being thumped by New Zealand in the opening clash. Stoinis’ amazing exhibition of clean hitting turned a tense game into a cakewalk for the hosts.

When he came in, Australia required 69 off 46 balls, with the skipper Aaron Finch struggling to get going. The allrounder pummelled the Lankan bowlers, especially their star man Wanindu Hasaranga, taking the sting out of their attack.

The Sri Lankan batters, earlier, struggled to cope with the pace and bounce on the Perth pitch.

Decent contributions from Pathum Nissanka (40 off 45) and Charith Asalanka (38 off 25) saw them crawl to a total of 157 runs in the stipulated 20 overs.

However, Stoinis’ assault resulted in Sri Lanka tasting their first defeat of the Super 12 stage.

