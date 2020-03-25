Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

These Are Testing Times, Please Stand United: Kohli

Celebrated couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Wednesday requested citizens to stay at home during the national wide 21-day lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the coronavirus outbreak.

IANS |March 25, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
These Are Testing Times, Please Stand United: Kohli

New Delhi: Celebrated couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Wednesday requested citizens to stay at home during the national wide 21-day lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone," Kohli captioned the 51-second-long video on Twitter in which both the Indian skipper and Anushka can be seen urging people to remain indoors and follow social distancing.

On Tuesday, Modi announced that the country will be under complete lockdown for next 21 days.

Welcoming the move, Kohli had requested countrymen to "stay at home" for next 21 days as "social distancing is the only cure" available with us which can stop novel coronavirus from spreading.

"As our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. Social distancing is the only cure for COVID-19", Kohli tweeted.

In India, more than 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported till now and 11 lives have also been lost.

coronavirys pandemicvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more