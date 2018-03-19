Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
'These Are the Things You Remember Throughout Your Life,' Says Karthik After Smashing Last Ball Six

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 19, 2018, 8:32 PM IST
AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Dinesh Karthik turned India's hero on Sunday night as the wicket-keeper hit a last ball six against Bangladesh to help India lift the Nidahas Trophy. The win also helped India to maintain their perfect record against Bangladesh in T20Is.

"I am really happy. These are the things you remember throughout your life," said Dinesh Karthik, while talking to BCCI.tv.

He walked in at a crunch situation with India requiring 34 runs off the final two overs. Karthik smashed 29 off just 8 balls which ultimately sealed the deal for India. He hit his first ball for six, followed it with a four and then again hit for six. His eight balls read — 6, 4, 6, 1, 0, 2, 4, 6.

"I was just looking to hit a boundary off every ball. Trying to predict where the bowler would bowl. Luckily it all paid off today," added Karthik.

The Tamil Nadu batsman also lauded the support staff, saying that the coaches have worked really hard throughout the season and that the past year has been a fantastic journey.

He also thanked the crowd, saying, "The fact that so many people turned up is amazing. Earlier, not so many people were coming for India-Bangladesh match. The crowd always helps and they were absolutely wonderful."

Karthik will now head to the IPL as the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders and this performance will give him great confidence moving ahead.

Kolkata fans will be happy if he can continue in the same way come the IPL.

First Published: March 19, 2018, 8:26 PM IST

