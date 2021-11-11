'These Events Have Fractured Our Game And Torn Lives Apart': England Captain Joe Root on Yorkshire Racism Scandal

With Yorkshire engulfed in a racism scandal, a ‘hurt’ Joe Root has issued a statement calling the current situation as an opportunity to make the sport ‘better for everyone’. Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq has claimed himself of being a victim of racism during his time with the county but the club has refused to take any action drawing widespread criticism.

While several sponsors have dissociated themselves from Yorkshire in the aftermath of the scandal, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended the county’s rights to host any international or major event.

Root, who represents Yorkshire in county cricket says, “I just want the sport to be a place where everyone is enjoying it for the beautiful game it is and feels equal and safe. It hurts knowing this has happened at YCCC so close to home. It’s my club that I care passionately about it. I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting. There is no debate about racism, no one side or other. It is simply intolerable."

Root, the current England Test captain, says the racism scandal has fractured cricket and torn lives apart.

“These events have fractured our game and torn lives apart. We must now recover and come back together as fans, players, media, and those who work within cricket. We have an opportunity to make the sport I love better for everyone," he said.

He hopes that these events will help develop an environment of trust across communities supporting cricket in the county.

‘I want to see change and actions that will see YCCC rise from this with a culture that harnesses a diverse environment with trust across all communities that support cricket in the county," he said.

Root also said he will reach out to Yorkshire and offer his support to the new chairman. “We need to educate, unify and reset. I will reach out to YCCC new Chair, Lord Patel, to offer support however I’m able," he said.

He continued, “We have to find a way to move forward and make sure this never happens again. In my opinion, this is a societal issue and needs addressing further afield than just cricket.

“That being said, we, as a sport, all have to do more. How can we all help shape things moving forward positively? What can everyone from myself, the ECB, counties, players, officials and others in the sport do to improve the state of the game?

“I certainly don’t have all the answers, but I think we need to educate more and earlier; we must call it out straight away and have our eyes and ears open more.

“Inclusivity, diversity and anti-discrimination is something over the past few years the England teams I have been involved in have spent a lot of time talking about and are very passionate about improving and making a big difference.

“It’s a big part of our culture, and we want to celebrate our diversity. We are representing England, and in that, we are representing the multicultural society we live in. We want all the fans to be able to enjoy what we do on the field and feel proud about who’s representing them.

“With the Ashes fast approaching, I’d really like the fans back home to unite and get behind us as a team. We will be playing for you all."

