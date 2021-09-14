These Seven Cricketers Have All the Wealth And Government Jobs As Well 

Cricket is the most popular sport in India and is watched by millions around the world. Naturally, Indian cricketers earn millions through their contracts and advertisement revenues. However, it may come as a surprise that many of them hold government jobs as well. Here are some cricketers — former as well as current — who, despite all the wealth, are also famous for having government jobs.

Yuzvendra Chahal:

Indian spin sensation Yuzvendra Chahal might have been dropped from the T20 world cup squad due to his poor form, but the 31-year-old has turned around several matches for India on his own. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner made his international debut against Zimbabwe in 2016 and is currently the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is. To honour him for his on-field performances, the Income Tax department gave him a titular job of a tax officer.

Umesh Yadav

The pacer dreamed of joining the forces at a young age, but destiny brought him to cricket. As the 33-year-old established his position in the Indian team, the Reserve Bank of India honoured him with the post of Assistant Manager in Nagpur. He has held the position since July 2016.

Kapil Dev

The former captain brought India the first ODI world cup in 1983 and was a respected all-rounder during his time. In 2006, he was appointed as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. In 2019, he was made the Chancellor of Haryana Sports University.

Joginder Sharma

Joginder Sharma is still remembered for his last over spell against Pakistan in the 2007 T20I world cup final. Sharma did not have a memorable cricketing career after that, but he is currently a DSP in Haryana Police.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has more than 400 Test wickets to his name and was one of the best spinners in the team. Like Joginder, he is also a DSP, but in Punjab Police.

Sachin Tendulkar

The cricket legend has served India for more than 20 years through cricket. The Indian Air Force honoured the master blaster for his immeasurable contribution to Indian cricket by conferring him the role of Group Captain in 2010.

MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only cricket captain in the world to win all the three major ICC titles — ODI world cup, T20I world cup and Champions Trophy. In 2015, he was honoured with the position of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. Despite being an honorary position, Dhoni has visited Army barracks for training.

