These Superimposed Images of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Have Gone Viral

After an 8-wicket defeat in the World Test Championship against New Zealand, India has bounced back in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. However, considering three matches are still remaining and the hosts have a fair chance to claim victory, it is too soon to say anything. But no one can deny the grit and determination Indian cricketers displayed in the Lord’s Test to bring the victory home is beyond belief. As Virat Kohli’s men had put up such a sensational show, social media was flooded with praises for them. In the middle of this, some superimposed images of the Indian cricketers have been doing rounds on social media. There are several cricket meme pages that keep posting their humorous jibe, a particular match or a team or even a cricketer.

However, these morphed pictures were posted by a verified Instagram page named Alternative Commentary Collective (ACC). In the edited snaps, Indian cricketers like Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami can be seen in a healthy avatar with puffed cheeks and bulgy tummy. In the caption of the post, it was written, “We’re probably going to get more death threats for this one.”

While some could not control their laughter on seeing the hilarious pictures, there were many who took it with a pinch of salt. The users came down heavy on the Instagram handle for body-shamming Indian cricketers. Earlier, the Instagram page had also shared similar superimposed images of New Zealand and Australia’s cricket team players.

The post which featured snaps of New Zealand cricketers with chubby cheeks was captioned, “Still the best looking team in world cricket.”

Not to forget, it is the same page that had controversially trolled Kohli following India’s defeat against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final. They have often commented on the Indian skipper’s captaincy too.

