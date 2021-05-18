These Two Indian Legends 'Inspired' Jos Buttler During his 'Formative' Years

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who played a crucial knock in the 2019 ICC World Cup final against New Zealand, has revealed what motivated him to venture into cricket. The 30-year-old English cricketer has so far featured in 50 Tests and 148 ODIs for England and has become an integral part of the team.

Also read: Why is Ball-Tampering Saga back in News Again?

However, when he was just nine years old, Indian cricketers Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly had such an impact on Buttler that he decided to take up cricket as a profession.It was during the 1999 World Cup in England. India was up against Sri Lanka. After losing an early wicket, Ganguly and Dravid stitched a 314-run partnership for the second wicket. Both the former skippers scored hundreds in that match. However, these tons had an “incredible impact” on Buttler who was in his formative years then.

ALSO READ – Rishabh Pant Wasn’t Prepared to Lead Delhi Capitals But Showed Positivity to Build Team: Pravin Amre

“Those were my formative years and watching that game with Ganguly and Dravid scoring big hundreds had an incredible impact,” Buttler told Cricbuzz.The Somerset-born cricketer shared that the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match was his experience of seeing the Indian crowds, and he was left awestruck by the enthusiasm of the fans at the stadium.

Whereas the match was won by India handsomely on the back of Ganguly and Dravid’s 183 and 145-run knocks respectively.Meanwhile, images are still fresh of the 2019 World Cup final when Buttler clipped the bails to run out New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill in the thriller super over match. The run out was followed by the English team running in exhilaration as this was the first time the inventors of cricket had won the sport’s biggest title.

Buttler represents the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and was with his family in India until the tournament was suspended midway this year due to Covid-19. Buttler had also celebrated his daughter Georgia’s birthday in India on April 20.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here