'They Are a Dated ODI Team': Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig at India After Defeat Against New Zealand

Former England captain Michael Vaughan once again took a dig at Team India after it suffered a seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the first ODI at Eden Park, Auckland. Vaughan, who is very active on social media, often gets in Twitter battles with former India opener Wasim Jaffer. The Englishman has always been a big critic of Team India’s approach, especially in white-ball cricket.

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. failed to defend the 307-run target against New Zealand on Friday. Tom Latham slammed an astonishing century and skipper Kane Williamson also complimented him well with an unbeaten 94-run knock as the Indian bowlers had a forgettable day at Eden Park.

Also Read: Williamson, Latham’s Colossal Partnership Mauls India, New Zealand Win by 7 Wickets

After India’s defeat, Jaffer took to Twitter and pointed out that the visitors missed a tricky by not playing the sixth bowler against New Zealand.

“Well played @BLACKCAPS Made 300 look like 270. Williamson all class as always but Latham stole the show. Not easy for an opener to move down the order and still be successful. India missed a trick by just playing 5 bowlers. #NZvIND," Jaffer tweeted.

Well played @BLACKCAPS 👏🏽 Made 300 look like 270. Williamson all class as always but Latham stole the show. Not easy for an opener to move down the order and still be successful. India missed a trick by just playing 5 bowlers. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/bcGnf6K5Ry— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 25, 2022

Vaughan was quick to respond to Jaffer’s tweet as he took a shot at India’s ODI side.

“They are a dated ODI team .. you need at least 6 if not 7 bowling options ..," he wrote.

They are a dated ODI team .. you need at least 6 if not 7 bowling options .. https://t.co/UXsgWb2PvN— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 25, 2022

Debutant Umran Malik claimed two wickets for India while Shardul Thakur took one as other bowlers remained wicketless while defending a competitive target.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 off 76 balls while captain Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill struck 72 and 50 respectively in their fourth hundred-plus stand as an opening pair this year to propel India to a challenging 306/7, New Zealand were in trouble at 88/3 in 19.5 overs.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

But Latham took the game away from India, hitting an inexperienced bowling attack all over the park to end up unbeaten on a career-best score of 145 off 104 balls, laced with 19 fours and five sixes.

He also stitched an unbeaten 221-run stand off 165 balls with skipper Kane Williamson, who was the perfect ally and was unconquered at 94 not out to chase the total with 17 balls remaining. For India, they lost the plot with the ball when Latham and Williamson were attacking them, especially after the 40th over.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here