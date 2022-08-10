"They Are So Impressive in IPL But…": 'Ravi Shastri Baffled by West Indies' Poor Show Against India

Team India finished their spectacular tour of West Indies on a promising note after clinching 4-1 victory in the T20I series.

West Indies’ were below average in their play and the poor show baffled cricket fans and former cricketers. Ravi Shastri, during a discussion with Mohammad Kaif, pointed out that West Indies cricketers excel in IPL but they fail miserably when they play for the national cricket team.

“Kaifu, you played IPL for so many years. They play in the IPL, and they are so impressive. Toh inka problem kya hai? Vo West Indies ke liye kyun nahi khelte? Have you talked to them?” Shastri asked in a show for FanCode.

Kaif, in his response, opined that the franchise-based T20 tournaments offer a huge amount of money and the financial aspect motivates them to showcase an impressive gameplay.

“The issue is that they get a lot of matches to play abroad. They can get fame and money, both. So that’s the difference. I also think that their former cricketers weren’t successful in convincing these players (to give time to the West Indies),” Kaif said.

Kaif also pointed out that Kieron Pollard during his stint as West Indies T20 skipper did a terrific job. Kaif feels that Pollard not only set up a strong squad but he also managed to convince big names like Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell to take part in international cricket.

Notably, West Indies are the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice. West Indies clinched their maiden T20 World Cup back in 2012 under the captaincy of Darren Sammy. Four years later, Sammy once again led his side to their second T20 World Cup triumph.

The current West Indies side, led by Nicholas Pooran, suffered a 3-0 defeat against India in the ODI series. Later, they endured 4-1 defeat in the T20I series. India were terrific in both batting bowling. The Windies were seen playing very average in the tournament as they managed to earn their solitary victory of the tour after winning the second T20I by five wickets.

In their next assignment, West Indies will be up against New Zealand in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

