'They Bat And Bowl Better Than Any Opposition...': Former Captain Praises India After Dominating Show in Delhi

The legendary Sourav Ganguly has showered praise on the Indian cricket team for their dominant run in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma and Co hammered Australia in the Delhi Test on Sunday for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Following an impressive six-wicket win in the national capital, Ganguly penned a special note on social media, congratulating the team.

The ex-BCCI President highlighted the Indian cricketers’ recent dominance on spin-friendly pitches and termed them “better than any opposition at any stage of the game."

Exclusive: Indian Team May Have Adidas as Apparel Sponsor; BCCI Close to Sealing Deal

“Not surprised by India’s 2nd test win. Congratulations to the Indian team. On turning pitches, they bat and bowl better than any opposition at any stage of the game,” Ganguly tweeted.

Not surprised by India’s 2nd test win .. congratulations to indian team ..on turning pitches they bat and bowl better then any opposition at any stage of the game .. @bcci— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 19, 2023

Plenty of fans have also shared their thoughts in the comment section, with an overwhelming majority in agreement with the former India captain.

A fan lauded Team India for “successfully qualifying for the Test Championship final twice in a row” and wrote, “Definitely a far superior test side than Australia. I feel England is the only side that can give some sort of competition to this Indian side.”

Congratulations to team India for successfully qualifying for the Test Championship final twice in a row. Definitely a far superior test side than Australia. And i feel England is the only side that can be give some sort of competition to this Indians side.— Yashar Khan (@ayasharkhan) February 19, 2023

A fan though highlighted how the Indian top-order is struggling.

The user explained, “I’m really happy with both wins, but the top order is really struggling against spin as well.” He further made a special mention of all-rounder Axar Patel who was the standout batter in earlier both Tests.

That is the precise reason we struggle on bouncy & seaming conditions. I'm really happy with both wins, but the top order is really struggling against spin as well. Special thanks to Axar for providing much needed runs in the lower middle order.— Kanwar Singh (@SGurkanwar) February 20, 2023

The Indian spinners have been on top of their game against Australia so far. Taking full advantage of the conditions, India’s spin attack has left the Australian batters perplexed with their range and turn off the wicket.

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has certainly been the top performer having already picked up 17 wickets after two games.

Also Read: David Warner Ruled Out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also assisted him well and has got 14 wickets to his name. However, the batters will be required to take more responsibility as the series progresses.

The Indian top-order has failed except for skipper Rohit Sharma’s centurion knock (120 off 212 balls) in the first Test.

Get the latest Cricket News here