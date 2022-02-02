'They Celebrated Casually': Shubman Gill Reveals Australia Felt Work Was Done After Rohit Sharma's Dismissal at Gabba

Team India scripted history in 2021 with an emphatic 3-wicket win over Australia at their fortress Gabba in the absence of several key players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin. The memorable win ended Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba which was known as their beloved fortress ahead of the match.

The young brigade of India rose to the occasion under Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership against a fierce Australian team to clinch the series 2-1. It was India’s back-to-back series win Down Under which made them one of the most formidable travelling teams in Test cricket.

One of India’s heroes from the historic Gabba Test win, Shubman Gill revealed how casually Australia celebrated the wicket of senior opener Rohit Sharma while defending a 328-run target as if the work was done for them.

“It was as if they knew the pro­cession had started. They celebrated casually. Ho gaya kaam–types [Like their work is done],” Gill told sports journalist Jamie Alter in an interview to GQ India.

Gill, who made his Test debut on that tour, stepped up on the occasion when his senior opening partner was departed for 7. He took over the charge over the Australian pacers - especially Mitchell Starc, to play a counter-attacking knock of 91 runs. The 22-year-old shared a114 for the second wicket to lay the foundation of the win, while wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant scored 97 runs to take the team to the victory line with a boundary on the long-off region.

He made his Test debut in the second match of the series at Melbourne Cricket Ground where he scored 45 and 35 not out in India’s win. Gill said that he was delighted to make his Test debut on the iconic venue alongside his good friend Mohammed Siraj.

“There cannot be a grander occasion or venue to make your Test debut. I was so thrilled,” he says, “and happy for Siraj because we’d believed that we would represent India together,” Gill added.

