'They Don't Like Getting Out to Bowlers Inside the Team': Ashwin Picks 2 IND Batters He Loves Go Against in IPL

Indian Premier League (IPL) is a stage that puts the greatest players against each other. The beauty of the tournament is watching cricketers from the same national team locking horns with full intensity. Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says he loves to bowl against Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – the flag bearers of Indian cricket. He also revealed that both batters don’t like getting dismissed by their Indian teammate.

Rohit and Kohli had decent numbers against Ashwin in the IPL. The Mumbai Indians skipper has scored 109 runs and has been dismissed twice by the off-spinner. On the other hand, the former RCB captain has amassed 160 runs against Ashwin and lost his wicket just once.

In a conversation with ESPNCricinfo, Ashwin termed both of his mates as ‘quality batters’. Since he often doesn’t get to play against them, he is looking forward to the IPL 2022.

“I love going head-on with Virat and Rohit, to be honest. I think they are two quality batters that have played with me inside the dressing room, not two batters that I’ve got repeated contests against at an international arena. But I get to go against them in the IPL format so I love going against them. They don’t like getting out to bowlers inside the team so I enjoy the contest and look forward to it every year,” Ashwin said.

From a fan’s perspective, who doesn’t want to witness some epic battles between the stars of Indian crickets. To start with, a battle between Ashwin and Rohit will be on display when Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians on April 2. Three days later when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on RR, it would be interesting to watch Kohli and Ashwin going against each other.

