'They Don't Need a No. 4, Top Order is Very Strong' - Yuvraj Singh's Latest Dig at Indian Team Management

Yuvraj Singh recently announced his retirement from international cricket and later on revealed how he felt he was mistreated by the Indian team management.

Cricketnext Staff |September 30, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
Now, the southpaw has taken another sarcastic dig at the team management on social media.

Harbhajan Singh shared a picture showing how Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav's form has been neglected by the Indian team.

Yuvraj replied saying, "Yaar I told you ! They don’t need a no 4 top order is very strong."

Speaking to ‘Aaj Tak’ on Thursday, Yuvraj was also sad about how the BCCI and team management did not take senior players like him, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan into confidence towards the end of their careers and convey their plans clearly.

“I never thought that I would be dropped after being the man of the match in 2 games out of the 8-9 I played after the Champions Trophy 2017. I got injured and I was told to prepare for the Sri Lanka series. Then suddenly, the yo-yo test came into the picture.

“It was a u-turn in my selection. Suddenly I had to go back and prepare for the yo-yo test at the age of 36. Even after I cleared the yo-yo test, I was told to play domestic cricket.

“They actually thought that I wouldn’t be able to clear the test due to my age. And that it would be easy to decline me afterwards… yeah you can say it was an exercise in making excuses."

Yuvraj last played for India in 2017 in a T20I against England which India won by 75 runs.

harbhajan singhIndian cricket teamSuryakumar Yadavyuvraj singh

