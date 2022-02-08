'They Don't Run After Youth': Aakash Chopra Predicts Players CSK Will Target at IPL 2022 Auction

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that defending champions Chennai Super Kings will not run after the youth in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction as they like experienced players which MS Dhoni preferred. CSK have a pattern of picking experienced players in the squad neglecting the age factor and the upcoming mega auction is expected to be the last of its kind but Chopra feels will that the defending champions will not change their strategy.

Chopra said that CSK will go for the ripened players who will be available at the auction.

“Focus on the experienced players, this has been their strategy and philosophy. Dhoni likes players like that. They don’t run after youth, they don’t run after exciting talent. They like to pick ripened players. Their philosophy probably is that the known devil is better than the unknown one. The experienced players who will be back in the market include Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Robin Uthappa, David Warner, Bravo, Ferguson, Nathan Coulter Nile, Shakib Al Hasan and Jayant Yadav," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former cricketer turned critic made a bold claim that CSK will let Suresh Raina go and choose players like Robin Uthappa and Shakib Al Hasan over him. Raina has been associated with CSK since the start of the tournament, except two seasons where the franchise was banned.

“What will be their pecking order amongst the experienced players? I feel they will let Raina go. They might again pick Robin Uthappa extremely cheap. Shakib Al Hasan will definitely be there in their list because it suits their style," he added.

Chopra further predicted that CSK will not go after David Warner and Dinesh Karthik and might bring back Faf du Plessis and Ravichandran Ashwin.

“I won’t be surprised at all if they look towards Steve Smith. Warner probably does not suit them. They might bring back Faf du Plessis. I see their interest in Faf du Plessis, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shakib Al Hasan. Steve Smith - outside chance. They won’t look towards Dinesh Karthik."

