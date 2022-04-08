‘They got it absolutely wrong’: Wasim Jaffer Question DC’s Strategy against LSG, Says 'They Missed a Trick'

Delhi Capitals on Thursday suffered a second consecutive loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Despite a fiery start from opener Prithvi Shaw, 61 off 34 deliveries, Delhi could only stack up a total of 150 in 20 overs. In reply, KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) sneaked home in the last over with six wickets in hands.

The defeat has taken DC to 7th place on the points table with a negative net run-rate of -0.116. LSG, on the other hand, are comfortably placed second with six points and a NRR of +0.256.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that the DC skipper missed the trick during the game. During a discussion with ESPNCricinfo, he pointed out a major flaw in Delhi’s tactics, questioning why Axar Patel’s full quota of four overs wasn’t utilised.

“Rishabh Pant missed a trick. He gave four overs to a part-timer Lalit Yadav. The wicket-taking option of his, Axar Patel, bowled only two overs,” Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

“Probably somebody would have gone after a left-arm spinner. Getting Quinton de Kock out at that point would have opened up the game. Axar bowled those two overs really well, so why not? It does surprise me. Also, Kuldeep only came on to bowl as Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the attack because of the no balls. If Nortje’s got an off-day, playing after five months, why keep bowling him?,” he added.

Jaffer further stated that the decision of promoting Rovman Powell up the order was a mistake. Walking out to bat at no. 3, the Caribbean all-rounder was bowled out for three runs.

“Sending Rovman Powell at 3 was very decisive, something that went wrong for Delhi Capitals. They got it absolutely wrong. Sarfaraz Khan should have come. With the kind of start Prithvi (Shaw) had given, had Sarfaraz come in and batted against the spinners, he would have done a much better job. Then, having that power of Powell at the backend of the innings, they could have easily got 20-25 runs more,” Jaffer said.

