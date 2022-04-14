'They Look 5 Times Better than they're Last Year': Ex-ENG Spinner Impressed with RR's Performance in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals are having a great time at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Under the leadership of Sanju Samson, the team has won three out of four games in the tournament and are currently placed at the top of the points table with a positive net run rate of 0.951.

The men in pink will face Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in their next fixture on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. It’s going to be a battle of equals as both teams currently have six points in their respective kitties. Whichever side registers a victory will secure the top spot with the highest number of points.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann is impressed with the way Rajasthan Royals have played in the ongoing tournament. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, Swann believes that the side led by Sanju Samson looks five times better than it was in the previous season.

“Rajasthan Royals are playing very good cricket at the moment. They look five times better than they were last year. They’ve done very well at the auction (to put together a strong side),” Swann said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Former England cricketer Nick Knight opined Rajasthan Royals to be a very strong side as they have got all the resources to produce a clinical show in the IPL 2022.

“Rajasthan Royals have got most of their bases covered. I love the way they start with the new ball. I love the way they can start with a bang with Jos Buttler at the top. They’ve got the spin option in (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Yuzvendra) Chahal. Then there’s (Shimron) Hetmyer, the finisher. So, I think they’ve got the resources (to produce a clinical show),” Knight said.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif Kaif has highlighted the struggle of GT wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade who hasn’t been among runs. Speaking with Sportskeeda, the cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that it’s time for Gujarat to give an opportunity to Wriddhiman Saha in the playing XI.

“They can replace Wade with either Saha of Gurbaz, who has great T20 numbers. You generally don’t change the team and back a player when you’re winning. But when you lose a game because of your batting, it’s certain that there will be a change,” Kaif said.

