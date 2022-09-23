'They Remain a Formidable Side': Former India Cricketer Thinks Australia Are Favourites to Win T20 World Cup

The Aaron Finch-led Australia are one of the favourites to win the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 which starts from October 16. Australia, who are the defending champions, are also hosting the men’s event for the first time and playing in their home conditions certainly gives them the added advantage.

Currently on a short tour of India for a three-match T20I series, a depleted Australia have put on a display of their depth by beating a near full-strength host in a high-scoring chase on Tuesday.

Set 208 runs to win, Australia, who are without the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, hunted down the target with four deliveries to spare to win the first T20I and take a 1-0 lead.

Former India wicketkeeper and selector Saba Karim thinks that Australia remain a ‘formidable’ team and certainly are the favourites to defend the title.

“I think they remain a formidable side and are the favourites. More so because they are playing on Australian soil and the kind of changes, they have brought into the team, reflects that they are in sync with what is required to win such tournaments in Australia,” Saba said on Sports18’s daily sports news show Sports Over The Top.

He continued, “Big ground, so you need some more power hitters, so they bulk up that kind of portion in the side. So, they have Tim David and Glen Maxwell. For instance, in this team, you don’t have Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, both of them very high in terms of power hitting. So, this kind of combination makes them a very strong side to retain the T20 World Cup again.”

Australia became the T20 world champions for the first time when they defeated New Zealand in the final last year in Dubai.

Australia’s world cup squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

