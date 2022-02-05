'They Said They Want to Retain Only Me'-Virat Kohli Shares The Story of 2011 Mega Auctions

It’s more than a decade that Virat Kohli donned that RCB jersey and never looked back. He landed at the franchise after winning the Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia and was drafted into RCB squad after he was purchased in the first-ever IPL auction. But it wasn’t easy for King Kohli to cement his place in the playing eleven. In his initial years, at least for the first three, he had to bat at number five. Speaking on RCB Podcast, he revealed how he told the coach and team owner that he wants to bat at three.

“I remember we were playing the Champions League in South Africa and Ray Jennings and Siddharth Mallya approached me, said that they were looking to retain only me, and that they were looking to build a whole new squad around me.”

“I said that’s great, and that’s the opportunity I am looking for. I told them very clearly there’s only one condition that I will bat at No.3 and nowhere else. They said fair enough. I knew I can do something special for the team. I had no problem accepting the responsibility," said Kohli.

Kohli never got a chance to bat at three as the batting order was packed with players like Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ross Taylor. “The first three years in the IPL, I always had the belief that I could do something special. I felt like the composition of the team, while they were amazing players, and rightly so in the right positions, I was not able to play in the position that was my strength," said Kohli.

“For the first 3 years, it was on and off, a performance here and a performance there. It was not as free-flowing and consistent as I would have liked it to be. I was playing No.3 for India, and I was not getting to do it for RCB in the IPL. It was a bit of a strange situation for me, because I felt like I could replicate my India performances here and maybe better."

