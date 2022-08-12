'They Should Celebrate Because...': Former India Cricketer Credits Virat Kohli For Embracing New Approach

He may have been out of form for a while now but that hasn’t diminished Virat Kohli’s stature as one of the fearsome batters in the modern-day cricket. Kohli’s form has taken a massive turn for worse with the former India captain struggling to put together decent scores – a far cry from the days when he used to score centuries for fun.

His numbers across formats are still mind-boggling but that’s because of his unreal consistency that once led experts to predict Kohli might manage to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries. Since November 2019, he’s stuck on 70 centuries and today few former players have started questioning whether he Kohli should even be part of India’s T20I setup.

However, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar sees some encouraging signs. With Indian making is clear they are moving towards a more aggressive style in white-ball cricket, Manjrekar reckons that Kohli has quickly embraced it and despite the lack of quick results, credits the star batter for buying into the philosophy.

“They should celebrate because the class is back. Virat Kohli has had some first-hand experience of this new approach of India in T20 cricket in England. So he has embraced that, not with great success, but he has embraced that. You have got to give credit to Virat Kohli,” Manjrekar told Sports18’s show Sports Over the Top.

The 33-year-old Kohli settles down first before playing his shots. However, during the England tour, he looked to get on top of the bowlers from the word go.

“He (Kohli) didn’t care about whether he was getting runs or whether he was getting out because he desperately needed runs in England and he is looking for international runs but he still sort of backed up the Indian team’s new philosophy. He was trying to hit boundaries from ball number one,” Manjrekar explained.

Kohli will be back in action during the Asia Cup 2022 starting later this month.

