They Wanted a 2-week Delay in BCCI Polls, I Didn't Agree: Edulji
The Supreme Court-appointed CoA member Diana Edulji is set to meet Amicus Curiae P.S. Narasimha on Thursday and not only apprise him of the functioning of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but also discuss the decision to shift the date of BCCI elections by a day to October 23. She has made it clear that while her co-members in the committee wanted a two-week delay in elections, she stood ground and was against the move.
