'They Were Already Told...': Dinesh Karthik Reveals Why Yuzvendra Chahal Didn't Get a Game in T20 WC 2022

Why didn’t Yuzvendra Chahal get a single game in the T20 World Cup 2022? The question pops up every time the pundits analyse India’s failed campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma’s boys suffered a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the second semi-final which led them out of the showpiece event. The unfortunate exit brought the entire team management under the scanner, bringing Chahal’s absence from every game into focus again and again.

Out of India’s 15-men squad, 13 players got to play at least one game in the tournament. But Chahal and Harshal Patel were benched throughout. The experts kept on stressing over the leg-spinner’s inclusion, but the management preferred having Ravichandran Ashwin in the line-up.

The team faced a reality check in the semis when England’s Adil Rashid picked up the prized wickets of Rohit and Virat Kohli. A Chahal-less Indian attack was bullied by the likes duo of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales that won the game single-handedly.

Dinesh Karthik, who played four games in the tournament, spoke in length about the reason behind Chahal getting benched for the entire tournament.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Karthik revealed that both Chahal and Harshal were conveyed at the start of the World Cup that they would only get a chance if the conditions favoured their presence.

“They didn’t sulk once or get upset once because they were very sure. At the start of the tournament, they were told that under these conditions we would be playing you otherwise it might be hard. So, they were very aware and were preparing in such a way that when getting an opportunity, they will try and do their best but there might be a chance that they end up not playing,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

“So, when that clarity is there from the coach and captain it makes the job easier for the player because you just start looking inward and think okay what do I do to start preparing better? That is what they were doing and had they been given a chance they would have given their best. This is a very high-intensity tournament. As mentioned, he played a lot of matches for India and he knows the feeling of being dropped,” he added.

While the seniors returned home after the World Cup, Chahal has headed to new Zealand with other youngsters for the bilateral series, comprising 3 T20Is and as many ODIs.

