'They'd Be Hoping David Warner Injures Himself' - Former England Cricketer on Jason Roy's IPL Chances

Former England batsman Mark Butcher said England will be hoping David Warner injures himself, for that’s the only way their opener Jason Roy can get some games in the IPL 2021. Roy was recently picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who pulled uot due to personal reasons.

Sunrisers already have Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson to choose from, with Warner and Rashid Khan guaranteed starters in the XI. With only four foreign slots available and the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Jason Holder also in contention, it is difficult for Roy to get a look in.

“Warner will play. Kane Williamson sits out often for Sunrisers Hyderabad and if he’s not getting a gig, and he’s not going to open the batting anyway. He’ll bat 3 or 4 then it’s hard to see where he fits in there, Jason,” Butcher said on Wisden’s Weekly Cricket Podcast.

“From an England point of view, they’d be hoping that David Warner injures himself and then you have the Roy and Bairstow show at the top of the order. Fingers crossed that Jason plays otherwise it would be another wasted summer for him.”

Despite being an attacking opener, Roy has played only 8 IPL matches, with the last of them coming in 2018 for the Delhi Capitals (Daredevils).

“He’s done that so often in the IPL. When he was at Gujarat Lions… wasn’t going to play. When he did play, they batted him at 6. So yeah, he’s had it before. And Jason is not good at not playing,” Butcher said.

“He’s had various injury problems over the last 2-3 years and it’s kept him out of playing regular cricket. He’s also had a situation where he hardly featured in an IPL for two IPLs and was so slow getting started when he got back in the UK. That hurts him, not playing.”