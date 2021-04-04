- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
'They'd Be Hoping David Warner Injures Himself' - Former England Cricketer on Jason Roy's IPL Chances
Former England batsman Mark Butcher said England will be hoping David Warner injures himself, for that's the only way their opener Jason Roy can get some games in the IPL 2021.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 4, 2021, 11:20 PM IST
Former England batsman Mark Butcher said England will be hoping David Warner injures himself, for that’s the only way their opener Jason Roy can get some games in the IPL 2021. Roy was recently picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who pulled uot due to personal reasons.
Sunrisers already have Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson to choose from, with Warner and Rashid Khan guaranteed starters in the XI. With only four foreign slots available and the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Jason Holder also in contention, it is difficult for Roy to get a look in.
“Warner will play. Kane Williamson sits out often for Sunrisers Hyderabad and if he’s not getting a gig, and he’s not going to open the batting anyway. He’ll bat 3 or 4 then it’s hard to see where he fits in there, Jason,” Butcher said on Wisden’s Weekly Cricket Podcast.
“From an England point of view, they’d be hoping that David Warner injures himself and then you have the Roy and Bairstow show at the top of the order. Fingers crossed that Jason plays otherwise it would be another wasted summer for him.”
Despite being an attacking opener, Roy has played only 8 IPL matches, with the last of them coming in 2018 for the Delhi Capitals (Daredevils).
“He’s done that so often in the IPL. When he was at Gujarat Lions… wasn’t going to play. When he did play, they batted him at 6. So yeah, he’s had it before. And Jason is not good at not playing,” Butcher said.
“He’s had various injury problems over the last 2-3 years and it’s kept him out of playing regular cricket. He’s also had a situation where he hardly featured in an IPL for two IPLs and was so slow getting started when he got back in the UK. That hurts him, not playing.”
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule