'They're as Big as Virat and Rohit': Harbhajan Singh on Absence of Bumrah and Shami in Asia Cup 2022

Team India is all set to begin its title defence in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in what would be a high-voltage clash. Almost 10 months later to a humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the T20 World Cup 2021, Rohit Sharma and his boys are back in Dubai to seek revenge. The focus remains on star Indian batter Virat Kohli who makes a comeback after a break. But the bowling department also remains a major concern which lacks the presence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

While Bumrah is injured and currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, Shami’s omission is still unexplained. Also, fast bowler Harshal Patel couldn’t make it to the squad due to an injury and is with Bumrah at the NCA.

Also Read: With one eye on T20 World Cup, sub-continental giants resume rivalry in Asia Cup

In the absence of these three, the Indian pace attack will be looked after by Bhuvneshwar Kumar who will be backed by the likes of Avesh Khan Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya. Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that no Bumrah and Shami in the side could be a big setback.

ASIA CUP 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Speaking with Sports Today, Harbhajan opined that the pace duo is as important as Virat and Rohit in the Indian team.

“India are without their two big guns, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. They are as big as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Imagine those two not playing. The same goes with Bumrah and Shami not playing,” Harbhajan said on Sports Today.

The former spinner further stated that Bhuvneshwar might not get the desired swing in the UAE. In that case, he will have to focus on his line and length.

“When the ball isn’t swinging, it becomes even more important for bowlers to get their line and lengths right. If the conditions aren’t favourable, you need to alter your game accordingly. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is someone who swings the ball both ways. But these conditions won’t allow him to swing the ball.

“The line and length will be critical and you can’t afford to give batters room. It’s great if you find swing, but if not, you’ll have to pull the length back and stick to it,” said Harbhajan.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here