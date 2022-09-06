'They're The Ones Who Deserve Places in Your Heart': Virat Kohli Shares Philosophical Post on Instagram Ahead of SL Clash

Former India captain Virat Kohli scored back-to-back half-centuries in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 matches. The batting maestro has been the leading run-scorer for India so far in the tournament which is a great sign for India ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. The 33-year-old took a short break from cricket before the start of tournament and missed the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours.

Kohli scored a sublime 60-run knock against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash but India failed to register a win which put them in a tricky position in the multi-nation tournament where they will next face Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the Sri Lanka clash, Kohli shared a philosophical post on his Instagram story.

“Notice the people who are happy for your happiness, and sad for your sadness. They’re the ones who deserve places in your heart,” Kohli shared on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, after the Pakistan clash, Kohli attended the press conference and talked about the criticism he faced in recent times.

“When I left my Test captaincy, only Dhoni called me, nobody else did, even though many had my number,” he said.

“There is a certain amount of respect and connection you have with someone and if it is genuine it shows. It also shows there is security in the relationship – if I want to suggest something to somebody, I will reach out to them personally and tell them what I think and what needs to be done, rather than publically going and speaking about it,” he told media.



Kohli displayed a glimpse of his imperious form during his 60-run knock against Pakistan as he struck 4 fours and a six. The batting maestro reached his half-century with a magnificent six over deep-mid wicket off Mohammad Hasnain’s delivery and celebrated the feat with a kiss on the BCCI crest. The batting maverick focused on rotating strikes at regular intervals and running quick doubles. While Pakistan chased down the 182-run target with a ball to spare in a biting thriller as Kohli’s valiant effort went in vain.

