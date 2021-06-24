They’ve All Had Successful Test Records: Sourav Ganguly Says Test Cricket Pinnacle of Sport

Former India captain and the current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has reiterated current Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s views: that Test cricket is paramount for and great players were excellent Test cricketers.

Speaking exclusively on STAR SPORTS, BCCI President Dada said: “When we started playing cricket in our childhood, Test cricket was the ultimate cricket format and I think it still is the ultimate format. And that is why it is called Test cricket. I feel if a player wants to be successful and leave his/ her mark on the game, then Test cricket is the biggest platform one can get. People will remember those players forever, who play well and make runs in Test matches. If you see all the biggest names in cricket – all the greats – in the past 40-50 years; they’ve all had successful Test records.”

Before Ganguly, India skipper Virat Kohli too opined that Test cricket will always remain close to his heart no matter what. Earlier yesterday, New Zealand beat India in the WTC Final in Southampton.

After suffering two back to back losses in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup at the hands of Australia and England, respectively, the Black Caps kept their composure to take their first-ever major International Cricket Council (ICC) title home.

Chasing a meagre total of 139 runs to win on the last day, New Zealand won the match with eight wickets to spare. During New Zealand’s second innings, India’s spin wizard R Ashwin gave a scare to Kiwis by removing both their openers — Tom Latham (9 runs off 41 balls) and Devon Conway (19 runs off 47 balls) – to reduce them to 44-2. After that, the experienced duo of Williamson and Ross Taylor guided the teamto a comfortable win without any further hiccups. While Williamson scored an unbeaten 52 runs off 89 balls, Taylor amassed 47 runs in 100 balls.

Ace seamer Kyle Jamieson shone with the ball for New Zealand. He bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings and two wickets in the second innings. Jamieson also bagged the wicket of the dangerous Kohli in both innings. For India, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant scored 41 runs off 88 balls in the second innings.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here