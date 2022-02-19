'They've Continued to Lie to Me': James Faulkner Pulls Out Of PSL 2022 Citing Contractual Issue, PCB Reacts

The ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 is nearing its business end with three teams eyeing for a knockout berth - Quetta Gladiators being one of them. Though the team is trying its best to get a playoff spot, the franchise has received a huge blow ahead of the final league phase of the tournament, because their star player has decided to withdraw from the competition with immediate effect. The player is Australian all-rounder James Faulkner. Backing out at the very last minute, the 31-year-old, via a tweet, announced that he would be taking no further part in PSL 2022. The cricketer has blamed the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), for not honoring the “contractual" as well as the financial obligations.

Faulkner issued an apology to the Pakistan cricket fans and further went on to announce that he has officially decided to exit from the last two matches and leave the PSL season as PCB has not honored his “contractual agreement/payments." The left-arm pacer mentioned that despite his presence around for the whole time, the authorities have continued to lie to him.

1/2I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans.But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments.I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.— James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, the all-rounder mentioned that it hurts to leave as he wanted to get international cricket back in Pakistan - as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. Unfortunately, Faulkner stated that the treatment he received from both PCB and PSL has been a disgrace. He concluded his tweet by urging fans to understand his position.

2/2It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing.But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20I’m sure you all understand my position. — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022

Later, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reacted to the matter, stating that it will be releasing a statement soon. Taking to Twitter, the board termed Faulkner’s accusations ‘false and misleading’.

The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner’s false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter.#HBLPSL7— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators’ chances to qualify are bleak as they are currently languishing at the fifth spot in the PSL 2022 points table, with a negative net run rate of -0.917. The team has managed to get three wins in the nine games they have played. The Gladiators faced a humiliating 117-run defeat against the Multan Sultans in their previous match.

