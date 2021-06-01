- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
'They've Never Been Told Journey of Women's Cricket' - Ramesh Powar, Mithali Raj Explain Jersey Ceremony
India will be playing a Test after seven years when they take on England from June 16.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: June 1, 2021, 7:02 PM IST
The India Women’s cricket team had a special ceremony recently, where they distributed the Test jerseys to each individual in the squad. India will be playing a Test after seven years when they take on England from June 16.
Test captain Mithali Raj and coach Ramesh Powar spoke about the importance of the jersey distribution ceremony, saying it creates an atmosphere of ‘purpose’ and excitement within the group.
Has Mithali Raj Ever Had Issues Dealing With Media, Like Naomi Osaka? Here’s Her Answer
“From players’ perspective, it’s an occasion to make them feel special to have a white jersey. It’s the most challenging, respected and oldest format, it has its own charm. When girls get into the team for the first time and play the format, it’s special,” Mithali said in the press conference.
‘If You Repetitively Ask the Same Question…’ – Mithali Raj’s Response on Reuniting With Ramesh Powar
“Unfortunately I didn’t have this kind of a ceremony way back in the 1990s. It’s important because there is excitement in the group. It’s important to have that idea of what Test cricket means to players and the team.
“Importance of former cricketers who have laid the path and kept the sport alive for the current generation to inspire the future generations. It’s important to make them realise they play an important role in the history of women’s cricket.”
Powar, meanwhile, said:
“Whenever I take a new team, I try and find a purpose. As simple as that. I had done something with Mumbai team as well. This was something I thought was missing in women’s cricket. They’ve never been presented with jerseys, or they have never been told the journey of women’s cricket. There has to be purpose when you get the India T shirt – on why you’re playing this game or why you’re in this team. What is the purpose going forward.
“It’s important to have purpose, I believe in purpose. Without that, you won’t be able to create an atmosphere in the team or perform consistently for a longer period of time.”
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking