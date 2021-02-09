- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
Thieves Break Into Former Australia Skipper Ricky Ponting's House in Melbourne, Steal Car
In shocking news, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has been targeted by thieves last week, according to a report in 7 news. The incident occurred on Friday night when thieves entered his home and managed to steal Ponting's car, which was parked in the driveway. Large police operations were carried out thereafter to track the car.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 9, 2021, 7:40 AM IST
The car was finally found in Melbourne’s Camberwell area, before it was spotted dangerously driven through the city. Thereafter, two men were spotted fleeing and managed to evade the police. The police is still on the search for the suspects.
Meanwhile, Cricket Australia on Monday launched the trailer of a documentary 'The Record' which depicts Australian women's team journey at the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup where they defeated India in a pulsating final to emerge as champions.
The documentary follows the heroic exploits on the field and the equally daring off-field campaign to "fill the MCG" for the final on International Women's Day 2020.
It goes inside the most dramatic World Cup in history -- and gives voice to the players who belong on this stage. Produced by Her Films, the documentary has voices of Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Australia head coach Matthew Mott, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Molly Strano, Harmanpreet Kaur, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk and Sornnarin Tippoch.
Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley said 'The Record' is a production that the cricket board is extremely proud of and excited to see come to life.
"The documentation of Australia's ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign has given us the opportunity to reflect on what was a monumental occasion for cricket," he said.
"I would like to thank everyone who played their part in bringing both the event and this documentary to life. Reliving this special moment in time will hopefully inspire the next generation of cricketers, both girls and boys, to aspire to play on the biggest stage of all," he added.
