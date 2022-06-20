'Things Mentally Weren't Right With me at PSL, It Was a Dark Time': England Batting Star Opens up on His Turbulent Phase

England on Sunday defeated Netherlands by six wickets in the 2nd ODI to take a 2-0 lead as they overhauled the target of 236 with ease. It was a much improved show from Netherlands though after they conceded a record-breaking 498 in the series opener.

England openers led a solid start with Phil Salt and Jason Roy hitting fifty apiece. The tourists suffered a mini collapse losing three wickets in the space of 9 runs but Moeen Ali (42*) and Dawid Malan (36*) steered them over the line in 36.1 overs as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Roy in particular would have been pleased with his performance as he struck 60-ball 73 with 13 fours and a six. He was out for 1 in the first ODI.

The 31-year-old has now shed light on a difficult time earlier this year that led to him taking a short break from cricket including withdrawing his name from the IPL 2022.

“Things mentally weren’t right with me at the PSL,” Roy was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “I was in a weird place because I was playing good cricket but I wasn’t enjoying myself, I wasn’t happy and it was just a dark time. It was just a good two months to come home and live a normal life for a bit after a tough couple of years.”

Roy said the combination of being confined into hotel rooms due to the bio-secure bubble and having to stay away from his newborn proved a “bit too much”.

“(There were) a lot of months away. Over 50 days of hotel quarantine the year before and then having a child in January and having to spend time away from him was just a bit too much.” I missed the IPL to spend some time at home and it has refreshed my mind and body, and I recognised where I was at with a lot of things,” Roy said.

However, a rejuvenated Roy has fallen in love with the game again.

“So, it is nice to be here now and I’m chomping at the bit to put the badge back on. It’s the same for Surrey. I’ve loved every minute of that. It’s a nice feeling to be in love with the game again,” he said.

The 2nd ODI was Roy’s 100th of England career.

“To be involved with a team like this for 100 games is ridiculous. It’s an incredible feeling. It kind of crept up. The hundred feels very special,” he said.

“At least the 100th game was better than my first innings! But it’s an incredible feeling – whether I got 70 or nought here, it would have been a special day. I couldn’t be prouder. It’s an incredible feeling,” he added.

Roy also defended his captain Eoin Morgan who has registered two ducks in the series now.

“As soon as the result’s there and we’ve won the game, he’s (Morgan) happy. That’s just the fickle nature of the sport. If you’re behind the eight ball it’s quite tough but he’s an incredible worker, an incredible guy so I’m backing him for sure.”

“He’s the captain of our side and winning game so I think that means more to him than his scores which makes him more special to play under. He will be alright. He’ll be absolutely fine,” he added.

