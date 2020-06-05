Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'Think a Little and Have Some Shame' - Aakash Chopra Slams Former Pak Players Over Claims of Losing WC Match vs England Deliberately

There seems to be no end to the ongoing controversy fanned by former Pakistani cricketers, that India deliberately lost the World Cup encounter against arch-rivals to make it difficult for them to reach semis.

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2020, 1:53 PM IST
'Think a Little and Have Some Shame' - Aakash Chopra Slams Former Pak Players Over Claims of Losing WC Match vs England Deliberately

There seems to be no end to the ongoing controversy fanned by former Pakistani cricketers, that India deliberately lost the World Cup encounter against arch-rivals to make it difficult for them to reach semis.

It all started when England all-rounder Ben Stokes, in his book 'On Fire', mentioned that he was perplexed by India's approach in that match. Chasing a target of 338, India fell short by 31 runs.

ALSO READ | 'Tricolour Will Soon Unfurl in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir', UP Minister Tells Shahid Afridi

Ex-Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq went on to say recently, “There is no doubt that India lost on purpose. I had told this at that time as well. In fact, everyone else opined the same. For a person [Dhoni] who can hit fours and sixes at will, he was blocking everything…Hence, one tends to know,” said Razzaq.

But these comments have not gone down well with former cricketer Aakash Chopra. In his latest Youtube video he said, “I am wearing a T-shirt which says Sharam (shame) not found. Think a little and have some shame. Waqar Younis, despite being the brand ambassador for the ICC, gave a statement during the World Cup that India threw the match away on purpose. I mean seriously,” said Chopra.

ALSO READ | Abdul Razzaq Joins Former Pakistan Players Alleging India Lost to England on Purpose at 2019 World Cup

“It is understandable if the partnership between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma didn’t make sense to Stokes or if he was confused by Dhoni’s approach towards the end. But he never said that India deliberately lost the match.”

Chopra added that ICC should fine Pakistani cricketers for making such statements. “Former Pakistani cricketers are openly saying that India lost deliberately and ICC should fine them. How can you think like that? It was more important for India to top the group at that time. India only lost one game in the group stages and that happened to be that game against England,” he added.

