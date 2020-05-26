Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'Think Before Speaking on Any Matter': Danish Kaneria Slams Shahid Afridi

Danish Kaneria slammed Shahid Afridi for his speech against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Cricketnext Staff |May 26, 2020, 4:00 PM IST
Former Pakistan legspinner Danish Kaneria slammed Shahid Afridi for his speech against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Kaneria, serving a life-ban for spot-fixing in England’s County cricket, said Afridi should quit all ties with cricket if he wants to be a politician.

"Shahid Afridi should think before speaking on any matter. If he wants to join politics then he should quit all ties with cricket. It is important to stay away from cricket if you are speaking like a politician. Speeches like these create a negative image of Pakistan cricket not only in India but also around the world,” Kaneria told India TV.

Kaneria also questioned Afridi's 'friendship' with Indian cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. Afridi had taken the help of the duo recently for his charity work, and Kaneria said it was wrong on his part to talk ill of the Indian Prime Minister in this backdrop.

"He appealed for help from them and after getting the help you end up saying things about their country and PM. What sort of friendship is this?” asked Kaneria.

Yuvraj and Harbhajan had blasted Afridi too, saying they'll 'never again' come out to help Afridi.

Meanwhile, Kaneria hoped cricketing ties between India and Pakistan resume.

"Cricketing ties between the two countries should resume. India and Pakistan have some political tension between them, which the government of both countries should resolve with dialogue so that cricket can return."

