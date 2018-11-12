Think Virat Kohli Lost Control While Responding to Fan: Viswanathan Anand

Loading...
Kohli was slammed by social media users over his "I don't think you should live in India" response to a fan who called the skipper overrated while expressing his admiration for English and Australian batsmen.
"I think he lost control. He got a bit emotional and he just said the first thing that came to his mind," Anand told PTI.
"That's the attitude he is comfortable with. In sport, you see all characters and this is the character that fits him best.
"I try to be myself and in the end you should be comfortable in your own skin," he added.
Reacting to fans' comments in a video posted on his new app, Kohli had said, "I don't mind you not liking me but I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right."
Anand further opined, "Maybe Kohli was caught at a weak moment, feeling a bit sensitive and was not in the best mood maybe. That's my impression. Then he lost control of it.
"People are emotional and they lose control once in a while. It has happened to me even if I was more successful in not showing it. But there are moments when your emotions take over," he said.
"He has got enough criticism already. It's over. Those who did not like it, already criticised him so no need to keep piling on it."
(With PTI inputs)
First Published: November 12, 2018, 7:04 PM IST